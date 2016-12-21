Alan Thicke's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alan Thicke died of a “ruptured aorta,” according to his newly-released death certificate.

According to TMZ, the document states that doctors tried to save the late actor’s life by performing a median sternotomy, which is a surgical procedure during which a vertical incision is made along the sternum to allow access to the heart and lungs for further surgery.

Alan had the heart attack around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and died three hours later in surgery at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. The time of death is listed as 2:14 p.m.

Our thoughts are still with Alan‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

