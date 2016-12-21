Top Stories
Wed, 21 December 2016 at 7:44 pm

Alan Thicke's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alan Thicke's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alan Thicke died of a “ruptured aorta,” according to his newly-released death certificate.

According to TMZ, the document states that doctors tried to save the late actor’s life by performing a median sternotomy, which is a surgical procedure during which a vertical incision is made along the sternum to allow access to the heart and lungs for further surgery.

Alan had the heart attack around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and died three hours later in surgery at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. The time of death is listed as 2:14 p.m.

Our thoughts are still with Alan‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

In case you missed it, his lovely wife Tanya recently broke her silence and released a statement.
Photos: WENN
  • Nelson

    RIP Alan Thicke

  • Tatsujiro Kurogane

    Yes, you have got to the heart of the matter. As a good Canadian he always claimed that hockey was in his blood, and he was right. RIP

