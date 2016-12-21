Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio is one hot mama!

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her killer bikini bod as she enjoyed a stroll along the beach on Wednesday (December 21) in Florianpolis, Brazil.

Alessandra and her family jetted off to her native Brazil to enjoy a relaxing holiday by the beach. The day before, Alessandra was spotted wearing a cute hat and sunglasses as she sipped from a coconut.

While at the beach, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a pic of herself with her cute kids – Anja, 8, and Noah, 4.

Beach days … Summertime ☀️🌈🐬🏖 Verão A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:30am PST

