Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Announces New Album & Drops 'Walking In My Sleep' Single - Listen Now!

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness recently released a brand new song called “Walking in My Sleep” and you can listen right here!

The track appears on the band’s upcoming new album Zombies on Broadway, which drops February 10. Pre-order it now!

“This song started out in my notebook as a series of vignettes. They were all scenes from a life lived on the road,” frontman Andrew McMahon wrote on his website. “There is something that happens to a person after being gone for a great length from the place they call home. I am someone who craves constant motion, but once plane rides and hotel nights accumulate there is a sense that the world has shifted in some imperceivable way. That maybe the people you love and the things that you hope are waiting for you back home have all moved on in your absence.”

He continued, “It was in one of these lengthy missions that the title of this song found its way from my pen to the page. I think the beauty of the lyric is that even in its prescribed sense of alienation there is hope. A sense that no matter how far away you get that there is someone, some place worth returning to.”

AMITW is also set to his the road on the Zombies in America Tour, kicking off March 16 in Omaha, Nebraska and continuing across the country through May.

Listen to “Walking in My Sleep” below!



Andrew McMahon – “Walking in My Sleep”

Click inside to see “Walking in My Sleep” lyrics…