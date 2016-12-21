Top Stories
Wed, 21 December 2016 at 9:03 pm

Gerard Butler's Movie 'Geostorm' Gets Pricey Reshoots

Gerard Butler's Movie 'Geostorm' Gets Pricey Reshoots

Gerard Butler‘s next movie is getting major makeover before it hits theaters.

According to THR, Geostorm didn’t do well with test audiences, so Warner Bros. and Skydance are spending a reported $15 million in reshoots, in addition to bringing on famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Sources tell the mag that some characters are even being cut and new ones are being added. The reshoots reportedly took place earlier this month in Louisiana.

Geostorm is slated for an October 20, 2017 release.

Pictured: Gerard does some Christmas shopping at Barneys New York on Tuesday (December 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Gerard Butler, Movies

  • Nicole

    🌲 Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year Gerry! 🎄🎁💌

  • Sonia

    I’m just glad Jim Sturgess is still in this movie, can’t wait to watch him too. :)

  • Bethdwheeler

  • Nicole

    😊Gerry at LAX – on the move again…✈️
    Just saw Gerard Butler 😌
    @lundbergchrist1 lax
    https://twitter.com/holygrailAle_/status/811761841311354880

  • Ash

    Glad he is flying in today if he is coming over here, as tomorrow is going to get pretty bad, we had Amber warnings for winds, rain and snow and thunderstorm.
    Myself and my family have stocked up in food and will keep indoors, it won’t be safe out there, especially near the loch.
    I guess we will pass with the Well Wishing rounds this year!
    Pjs n duvet day it is.

  • Itsme

    I take it you live in Scotland Ash, what loch is it?

  • Itsme

    I hope he’s going home.

  • Ash

    It’s Loch Lomond and no, I don’t live here, my family does, here for Xmas.

  • Itsme

    I’ve been to Loch Lomond, it’s beautiful. Stay safe and have a good Christmas.

  • Ash

    Thanks, happy holidays to everyone.

  • AJ

    I hope to be able to see it one day, I can just imagine how beautiful it truly is. Happy Holidays to you to Ash! I hope you and your family have a wonderful time together!

  • AJ

    He’s a cutie!

  • Sonia

    I’m looking forward to seeing some ‘intense estranged brothers’ moments between them. :)

  • Sonia

    Have a good one, Ash. Pjs and duvet day with the family sounds ideal, if you ask me! :)
    We are the total opposite here, got a heatwave forecast from Christmas Day so we’re wondering if we should even bother cooking anything cos it will be too damn hot to even think about eating!

  • Ash

    Back at you AJ

  • Ash

    Not even for a midnight barbecue?

  • Sonia

    We’re having friends over and doing a barbecue on NYE so we’ll save it for then. Might be turkey salad and ham sandwiches for Christmas this year! But not giving up on the Christmas Baileys – that’s a tradition not to be messed with! :)

  • AJ

    Should be interesting. :)

  • AJ

    Baileys, Yum Yum! Enjoy! Whatever you do Sonia, I hope you have a great time! Merry Christmas! All the best to you and yours! :):)

  • Ash

    I don’t really like alcoholic drinks but I do like some dessert wine or cider with a platter of cheese and crackers on a cold evening

  • RP

    It sounds like an interesting way to celebrate Christmas or NYE and I’d like to try it once. Although I’m more into a snow+log cabin+mountains+fireplace kind of fantasy at the moment, complete with a handsome hunk decorating the Christmast tree. Baileys (preferably the original version) is obviously welcome at Christmas all around the world! LOL

  • RP

    He is. Sometimes I mix him up with Ben Barnes, though.

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    I hope everyone has a Blessed Christmas however you celebrate. Warm regards to all♥

  • AJ

    Hi Wondering, How are you? Same to you! :):)

  • AJ

    I’m so use to celebrating Christmas with family in a typical traditional way (lots of food, games, drinking, music, opening presents at someone’s house), that I never thought how would I really like to celebrate Christmas if I had a chance. I like your idea RP, sounds so cozy, peaceful and romantic. I could go for that too! I would just add watch GB movies. LOL!

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    Hi, AJ I’m doing ok, hope all is well with you and yours.. Computer on last leg needs to give it a proper send off.

