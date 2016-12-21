Gerard Butler's Movie 'Geostorm' Gets Pricey Reshoots

Gerard Butler‘s next movie is getting major makeover before it hits theaters.

According to THR, Geostorm didn’t do well with test audiences, so Warner Bros. and Skydance are spending a reported $15 million in reshoots, in addition to bringing on famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Sources tell the mag that some characters are even being cut and new ones are being added. The reshoots reportedly took place earlier this month in Louisiana.

Geostorm is slated for an October 20, 2017 release.

