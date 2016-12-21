Hilary Duff & Scott Eastwood Reportedly Get Flirty

Are Hilary Duff and Scott Eastwood dating?

The 29-year-old Younger star was spotted chatting up the 30-year-old Suicide Squad actor while dining out at Catch LA last weekend in West Hollywood, Calif.

“At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott,” a source told E! News. “The two talked for quite some time. Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split.”

Another insider claims that the duo left together and hit up 1OAK nightclub, but it wasn’t necessarily romantic.

“They were very casually chatting but no obvious PDA,” the source said.

Hilary recently called it quits with her trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh.

Pictured below: Hilary gets her workout in on Wednesday (December 21) in Los Angeles.