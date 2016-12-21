Janice Dickinson Slams Kim Kardashian's 'Vogue' Cover, Says Kim Doesn't Have 'Couture Proportions'

Janice Dickinson has a lot to say about the Kardashian-Jenners and it’s not exactly positive.

The 61-year-old self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” stopped by The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro where she took on Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner‘s careers in the fashion industry.

After calling 21-year-old model “lovely,” Janice went on to say that she doesn’t think Kendall is a “supermodel.”

“You think that’s supermodel? That is not supermodel,” Janice said. “She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.”

Janice also shared that she was “shocked and disappointed” that Kim and husband Kanye West were given their first Vogue cover back in 2014.

“Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy. They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know modeling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion,” Janice said.

