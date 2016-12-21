Top Stories
Wed, 21 December 2016 at 11:20 pm

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim Kardashian's 'Vogue' Cover, Says Kim Doesn't Have 'Couture Proportions'

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim Kardashian's 'Vogue' Cover, Says Kim Doesn't Have 'Couture Proportions'

Janice Dickinson has a lot to say about the Kardashian-Jenners and it’s not exactly positive.

The 61-year-old self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” stopped by The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro where she took on Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner‘s careers in the fashion industry.

After calling 21-year-old model “lovely,” Janice went on to say that she doesn’t think Kendall is a “supermodel.”

“You think that’s supermodel? That is not supermodel,” Janice said. “She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.”

Janice also shared that she was “shocked and disappointed” that Kim and husband Kanye West were given their first Vogue cover back in 2014.

“Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy. They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know modeling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion,” Janice said.

Click inside to watch Janice Dickinson’s full interview…


Janice Dickinson – The Tomorrow Show
Photos: WENN
  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    Here comes the ageist/has-been/washed up comments. i hate the Kardashians/Jenners but COME ON. save it, bitch

  • Dee

    not a fan of hers, but I agree. they should not be on vogue. wtf was that.

  • Koos

    we all know this but whatta hell!!

  • Koos

    we all know this but whatta hell!!

  • Joy

    She was exquisite and then ruined her face with surgery, but there’s still time to be a lovely woman, Janice. For example, don’t be a biatch.

  • HG

    I agree with half of what she said. I don’t believe Kim and Kanye deserved to be on the cover of Vogue, but not because of her body size. I don’t think she should’ve ever been considered for the cover due to her personality and her family’s promotion of a certain type of culture. But I don’t mind at all at seeing different types of people of all races and sizes on fashion covers; in fact, I would love to see more of it.

  • rebekah.martinez

  • RP

    Exactly. I wouldn’t put KKW on any magazine cover, but not because of her size or not being a model. Janice is a bitter loser.

  • Anna

    At 48:22 She gives Ashley Graham positive comments, saying she’s a beautiful plus size model. That she’s proportionate. So ya, I don’t think she’s saying it out of spite, I think she’s saying it out of experience. It made no sense for Kim and Kanye to be on that cover. And she’s also right about Jenner. She’s not “Supermodel” material. She’s only there due to her connections.

  • Dylan

    So you’re saying you wouldn’t put Kim Kardashian on a magazine cover, but your decision has nothing to do with the fact that she’s essentially not a model? But fashion magazines ARE for models, in theory at least

  • Dylan

    As someone who worked hard day and night 24/7 to get the supermodel status, and to see rich kids with daddy’s connections getting the same title for no reason, she has every right to voice her disapproval. Kendall and Gigi are nice, sure, but they’re not supermodels. And don’t even get me started on Bella. I mean come on!!

  • Cooper

    How is Janice a loser? I just took a real quick peak at her Wikipedia page and she modeled for some big names in fashion and was on a ton of covers. No small feat for a supposed “loser.”

  • jujokki

    Well, DUH. Everyone agrees with her, but this comes like two years late. Where have you been, Janice?

  • moonriver

    she’s not. she’s speaking the TRUTH

  • moonriver

    Dead Eyes Bella has one expression and is a product of plastic surgery. Gigi is too short to be a model and Kendull is just boring.

  • RP

    What she was 20 years ago has nothing to do with what she’s now. I watched her reality show for a while. That was pathetic.

  • RP

    Fashion magazines are NOT for models, although I’m sure most of them read them, but for anybody who’s interested in and follows fashion. Actually those mags would be easily bankrupt if they only based their sales on models only.
    Yes, I wouldn’t support her being on the cover of E.g. Vogue, because they represent a kind of morality, lifestyle and philosophy that I don’t think should be advertised. Her only achievement in life is marrying people who actually did something in life and giving birth to two children. She’s in a reality show because she was born to wealthy parents, so even that is more about her parents than her. There were many talented people – actresses, singers – who ended up on the cover of Vogue, some of them are not even size 0, see Adele, but gave more to the world than showing that you can go shopping in your underwear.

