Jim Carrey Calls STD Claims By Late Girlfriend's Mother 'Irrelevant'

Jim Carrey has responded to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by his late girlfriend Cathriona White‘s mother.

The 54-year-old actor was accused of giving her prescription drugs and multiple sexually transmitted diseases leading up to her death in September 2015.

Jim filed court documents to ask the judge to strike all allegations, calling them “irrelevant,” according to People.

“From the two suicide notes, it is indisputable that White looked to Carrey as the person she loved and trusted most,” the documents state.

Jim accuses her mother, Brigid Sweetman, of trying to profit from her death.

He is also being sued by Cathriona‘s estranged husband