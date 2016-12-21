Top Stories
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold's Baby Name - Fans React!

Janice Dickinson Body-Shames Kim Kardashian in New Interview (Video)

Who is Adam Saleh? Meet YouTuber Allegedly Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Blac Chyna May Be Signing a New Deal That Rival's Kylie Jenner's Puma Deal

Wed, 21 December 2016 at 9:48 pm

Jim Carrey Calls STD Claims By Late Girlfriend's Mother 'Irrelevant'

Jim Carrey has responded to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by his late girlfriend Cathriona White‘s mother.

The 54-year-old actor was accused of giving her prescription drugs and multiple sexually transmitted diseases leading up to her death in September 2015.

Jim filed court documents to ask the judge to strike all allegations, calling them “irrelevant,” according to People.

“From the two suicide notes, it is indisputable that White looked to Carrey as the person she loved and trusted most,” the documents state.

Jim accuses her mother, Brigid Sweetman, of trying to profit from her death.

He is also being sued by Cathriona‘s estranged husband
Posted to: Cathriona White, Jim Carrey

WENN
  • Eliza Doolittle

    Cathriona was a card carrying Scientologist. Scientology, amongst its other batshit claims, believes that psychiatry is a ‘holocaust’ and forbids its members to seek medical help. Hence the amount of suicides within the cult.
    Now, they like to administer their own ‘treatments’. Such as the ‘purif’, which claims to rid you of your body demons by basically….having a sauna. Cathriona was going through the purif just before she died.
    Scientology has also been trying to land Jim for 15 years on and off. They were desperate to get him in due to the fact he was open about the fact that he no longer took prozac, he’s high profile and VERY rich. They love money and their members are expected to donate a LOT.
    He rebuffed them and openly mocked them on several occasions and lo and behold meets Cat, who had been a member for a few years at that point. They clearly saw a great opportunity to draw him in ..but again. Nothing.
    Mark Burton is a hardcore member of the cult who was brought up in it. His stepdad spent time in prison for spying for the organisation.
    He married White in a green card immigration arrangement so she could stay in the US. She had already asked Jim only a couple of months into dating him and even staged a fake wedding with another cult member a couple of years before that, but it fooled nobody.
    Something else you need to know about Scientology is that they LOVE to sue. They throw BS lawsuits at ‘enemies’ constantly with the aim of trashing their reputations and scoring a settlement to make it stop (look up their practice of fair-gaming)
    Now Burton started this suit with the aim of pretending to be her real husband (pleading loss of companionship in the suit). When that got quickly found out as bogus, he dragged her estranged and batshit mother, who Cathriona hated, into the mix. She smelt money and was good to go and now Burton has crawled away completely.
    In fact, Cathriona’s REAL family issued a statement that on Thursday that they have nothing to do with this lawsuit and they wish for her to be left to rest in peace.
    Burton has obtained some questionable texts and edited them heavily to present the narrative he wants along with a letter which may or may not have been written by her and is presented without context. How does he even possess these messages from nearly three years ago?
    Now, this STD issue? Well, everyone seems to have forgotten about the fact that the scum lawyer was certain that Carrey had Herpes and Gonorrhea up until last week but then suddenly switched to it Chlamydia and added Hep A (not even an STD)
    And now claims to have access to a medical test belonging to Jim, which only carries the identifier of the same birthday. How convenient.
    Now, there is NO way on earth that they could legally obtain those results without his permission. The suit has been nowhere near a court or a judge and would require a subpoena to do so, which they do not have.
    And even if he DID test positive, there’s no proof he gave it to her or that she even tested positive herself, beyond a few vague texts and the word of her scumbag buddy.
    There is also no WAY you could pin her decision to end her life nearly three years afterwards to these alleged STDs.
    What you are witnessing is a disgusting attempt to destroy someone’s reputation and score some profit out of a suicide.
    These are facts and going by some opinions I’ve seen, certain people aren’t going to have the attention span or intelligence to read or absorb this. To those people – good luck in your ignorance and keep mindlessly soaking up the tabloid bullshit.
    Anyone who wants to check out more of the actual facts on this can do so here:
    http://tonyortega.org/category/cathriona-white/

