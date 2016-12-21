Katy Perry Says Children's Hospital Visit With Orlando Bloom Was 'Greatest Gift Of All'

Katy Perry can’t help but gush over a recent visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Orlando Bloom as they dressed up in Santa costumes to bring some holiday cheer to the kids.

“This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That’s the greatest gift of all. ❤🎁,” Katy later shared on Instagram.

