Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Wed, 21 December 2016 at 8:05 pm

Katy Perry Says Children's Hospital Visit With Orlando Bloom Was 'Greatest Gift Of All'

Katy Perry Says Children's Hospital Visit With Orlando Bloom Was 'Greatest Gift Of All'

Katy Perry can’t help but gush over a recent visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Orlando Bloom as they dressed up in Santa costumes to bring some holiday cheer to the kids.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That’s the greatest gift of all. ❤🎁,” Katy later shared on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Katy and Orlando were also recently spotted holding hands at Disneyland!
Just Jared on Facebook
