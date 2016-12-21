Top Stories
Wed, 21 December 2016 at 8:23 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Has Six Christmas Trees Inside Her House!

Kourtney Kardashian Has Six Christmas Trees Inside Her House!

Kourtney Kardashian looks cool as she steps out on Tuesday (December 20) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 37-year-old tv personality went comfy in a bomber jacket and sweatpants as she picked up her son Mason, 7 (not pictured), from an art class.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney recently took to her website to talk about her love for the holidays – and showed off her six gorgeous Christmas trees!

On her website, Kourtney shared that there are two large trees in her entryway and that each of her three kids – Mason, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 – have a tree in their room.

“The kids’ trees can be decorated however each of them wants, which makes a perfect spot for homemade decorations. Plus, it allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family,” Kourtney wrote in her post.

Head over to KourtneyKardashian.com to see the pics of her trees!

Also pictured inside: Scott Disick stepping out with a friend on Wednesday (December 21) in Calabasas, Calif.
