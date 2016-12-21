Kourtney Kardashian Has Six Christmas Trees Inside Her House!

Kourtney Kardashian looks cool as she steps out on Tuesday (December 20) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 37-year-old tv personality went comfy in a bomber jacket and sweatpants as she picked up her son Mason, 7 (not pictured), from an art class.

Kourtney recently took to her website to talk about her love for the holidays – and showed off her six gorgeous Christmas trees!

On her website, Kourtney shared that there are two large trees in her entryway and that each of her three kids – Mason, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 – have a tree in their room.

“The kids’ trees can be decorated however each of them wants, which makes a perfect spot for homemade decorations. Plus, it allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family,” Kourtney wrote in her post.

Also pictured inside: Scott Disick stepping out with a friend on Wednesday (December 21) in Calabasas, Calif.