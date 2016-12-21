Top Stories
Wed, 21 December 2016 at 9:40 pm

Pink Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump While Christmas Shopping

Pink Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump While Christmas Shopping

Pink enjoys a laugh with a friend as she stepped out on Wednesday afternoon (December 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old performer showed off her growing baby bump in a patterned top as she was spotted Christmas shopping.

Last month, Pink announced that she and husband Carey Hart are expecting their second child together.

Pink and Carey tied the knot back in 2006 and are already parents to five-year-old daughter Willow.

