Wed, 21 December 2016 at 9:25 pm

VIDEO: Demi Lovato Once Said Camila Cabello Was The Standout Of Fifth Harmony

Back in 2012, Demi Lovato highlighted Camila Cabello as Fifth Harmony‘s strongest vocalist during their time on The X Factor.

The 24-year-old “Confident” singer was commenting on the group’s first live performance, in which they sang Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“I feel like tonight there was only one person that shined…right now there’s only one person who’s doing it for me,” Demi told them.

When pushed by co-host Khloe Kardashian to say who the standout was, she pointed to Camila.

You can watch that moment below.

And in case you missed the news, Camila‘s solo album may be released as soon as next summer.


Demi Lovato Compliments Camila Cabello on The X Factor
Photos: Getty
Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony

  • Sansa Squad

    I remember watching this and being so annoyed with d*mi… for someone who acts so superior and self-congratulatory regarding her “feminism” she sure was quick to pit these girls against each other!! and surely camila being designated the “standout” so early on like this contributed to the tension within the group (ntm her alleged resentment of the other girls) sooo nice going d*mi, hope you’re proud of yourself girl

  • Allure

    wasnt demi just out of the looney bin at the time? Explains the situation…

  • Bethdwheeler

  • Anna

    I remember when she said this as well. She only said it because she saw on social media all those small girls loving Camilla’s hair and look, and trying to hype her up because they felt she didn’t get enough attention. She was the only one who they didn’t show their solo audition on the show. Demi went with what social media was saying and said that. Is she retarded? Camilla just melts into the group, she doesn’t even stick out. Lauren and Dinah were the main vocals of the group as well. Her voice is nothing compared to those two. You can tell even Khloe Kardashian was annoyed with her at this point.

