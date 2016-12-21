VIDEO: Demi Lovato Once Said Camila Cabello Was The Standout Of Fifth Harmony

Back in 2012, Demi Lovato highlighted Camila Cabello as Fifth Harmony‘s strongest vocalist during their time on The X Factor.

The 24-year-old “Confident” singer was commenting on the group’s first live performance, in which they sang Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“I feel like tonight there was only one person that shined…right now there’s only one person who’s doing it for me,” Demi told them.

When pushed by co-host Khloe Kardashian to say who the standout was, she pointed to Camila.

You can watch that moment below.

And in case you missed the news, Camila‘s solo album may be released as soon as next summer.



Demi Lovato Compliments Camila Cabello on The X Factor