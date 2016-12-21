VIDEO: Salma Hayek's Womanizer Brother Moves in With Her in 'How to Be a Latin Lover' Trailer!

Salma Hayek has to deal with Eugenio Derbez‘s cougar-womanizing ways in the first trailer for the upcoming film How to Be a Latin Lover.

In the trailer, Salma lets Eugenio move into her house after he is dumped by his much older – and richer – wife after 25 years of marriage.

Eugenio also attempts to seduce Kristen Bell, but she’s only into “super good looking” guys.

Rob Lowe also co-stars in the film as an over-medicated police officer.



How to Be a Latin Lover is set to hit theaters on April 28, 2017.

Watch the trailer below!



How to Be a Latin Lover Trailer