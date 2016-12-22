Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 8:00 am

Amy Adams Stuns While Going Makeup-Free in Beverly Hills

Amy Adams Stuns While Going Makeup-Free in Beverly Hills

Amy Adams is all smiles as she goes holiday shopping on Wednesday (December 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

the 42-year-old actress stunned as she went makeup-free and rocked an all gray outfit as she stepped out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

Amy has had a busy past couple of months as she’s been promoting her new films Arrival and Nocturnal Animals.

It was recently announced that Amy was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in Arrival.

The Golden Globes will take place on January 8, 2017.

10+ pictures inside of Amy Adams out and about…
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Amy Adams

