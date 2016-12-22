Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up Self-Esteem Issues: 'When I Look In The Mirror, I Throw Up'

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t as confident as you may think.

The 69-year-old The New Celebrity Apprentice boss recently opened up about struggling with self-esteem issues.

“When I look in the mirror, I throw up,” Arnold told Cigar Aficionado (via People). “And I was already so critical of myself, even when I was in top physical shape. I’d look in the mirror after I won one Mr. Olympia after another and think, ‘How did this pile of s— win?’ ”

“I never saw perfection,” he added. “There was always something lacking. I could always find a million things wrong with myself and that’s what got me back into the gym — because I started out with that mentality.”

Pictured: Arnold spends time shopping with his son Patrick at Barneys New York on Monday (December 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.