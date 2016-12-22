Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 12:05 pm

Ashley Olsen & Boyfriend Richard Sachs Head To St. Barts For Holiday Vacation!

Ashley Olsen & Boyfriend Richard Sachs Head To St. Barts For Holiday Vacation!

Ashley Olsen is still going strong with boyfriend Richard Sachs!

The 30-year-old fashion designer was spotted getting picked up by the 58-year-old art dealer at the airport on Wednesday (December 21) on the island of Saint Barts in the French West Indies for their holiday vacation.

Ashley and Richard were first spotted together in November, showing major PDA during a New York Nicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ashley and her twin-sister Mary-Kate recently introduced a hand-selected curation of vintage jewelry to their fashion brand The Row. “We knew we wanted to include jewelry in our stores as we curated the experience for our clients,” Ashley told W mag. “We want the experience to be personal, and jewelry is one of the most personal items you can buy for yourself or for others.”
