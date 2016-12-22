Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 9:07 pm

Avril Lavigne Defends Nickelback After Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Comment

Avril Lavigne Defends Nickelback After Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Comment

Avril Lavigne did not agree with Mark Zuckerberg‘s recent Nickelback diss.

The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her opinion about the comment, which was made by the Facebook CEO in his video about the social media site’s new AI program Jarvis.

In the video, Mark asks the AI to “play us some good Nickelback songs.”

“I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that,” the AI replies (in Morgan Freeman‘s voice). “There are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t,” Avril wrote on Thursday (December 22). “Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.”

In case you didn’t know, Nickelback‘s frontman is Avril‘s ex-husband Chad Kroeger.

Watch the full Jarvis video below.


Mark Zuckerberg – Jarvis

Click inside to read the rest of Avril’s response…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Avril Lavigne, Mark Zuckerberg, Nickelback

