Beach Boys Invited to Perform at Trump Inauguration, Will Consider Taking Gig

The Beach Boys have been invited to perform at the inauguration festivities for Donald Trump next month and the band is considering taking the gig.

The band’s rep has released a statement saying that they have not yet decided if they will take the job or not.

“The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final,” the rep told Billboard.

Celine Dion just joined the growing list of stars who have turned down the President-elect’s invitation to perform at his inauguration.