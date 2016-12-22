Bella Thorne Denies Cheating On Tyler Posey & Dating Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne is clearing up her relationship status amid cheating accusations.

The 19-year-old actress took to social media after Charlie Puth tweeted that he didn’t know she was dating Tyler Posey and felt bad for him.

“Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends,” Bella tweeted. “That article was written forever ago.”

We aren’t sure which article she is referring to.

Bella and Charlie were seen holding hands earlier this week in Miami.

