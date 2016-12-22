Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 2:12 pm

Bella Thorne Denies Cheating On Tyler Posey & Dating Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne Denies Cheating On Tyler Posey & Dating Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne is clearing up her relationship status amid cheating accusations.

The 19-year-old actress took to social media after Charlie Puth tweeted that he didn’t know she was dating Tyler Posey and felt bad for him.

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends,” Bella tweeted. “That article was written forever ago.”

We aren’t sure which article she is referring to.

Bella and Charlie were seen holding hands earlier this week in Miami.

Photos: Getty
Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey

