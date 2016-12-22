Bella Thorne Tells 'Paper Mag' It 'Felt Good' To Reveal Bisexuality

Bella Thorne is a denim beauty in this newly-released shoot from the winter Outspoken issue of Paper magazine.

Here’s what the 19-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On whether people she dates feel comfortable with being so open to the public: “They don’t realize that social media is such a big thing in my life. So when you’re in a relationship with someone who doesn’t understand social media, it’s a really big fucking challenge…If you’re not willing to be down with that, I can’t change that about me. You think I want paparazzi following my every move? You think I want people trashing me on the Internet all the time, talking shit about me? No! But that is my life, and if you’re dating me, you need to know that you have to take that on in a sense, too. ”

On whether there been times when paparazzi stories or social media got under skin: “For instance, dating Tyler [Posey], when we first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time. We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.”

On coming out as bisexual: “I’ve gotten a lot of positivity from fans. Everybody was really happy, in my personal life. Everybody was really proud of me. It felt good, but it was also something that I was never really hiding. So I guess in a way to me, it wasn’t that big of a deal, because it was always something that I kind of knew and I felt like everybody else kind of knew too, because people were always commenting on my photos. So I never denied it.”

