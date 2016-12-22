Brad Pitt's Legal Team Files Motion to Protect His Kids' Privacy

Brad Pitt‘s lawyers have reportedly filed a motion to protect the privacy of his children by sealing records regarding the kids in relation to his divorce and custody case with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The 53-year-old actor, who just celebrated his birthday this past weekend, says that “the names of [the children's] therapists and other mental health professionals” have been published, which violates an agreement to protect the kids’ privacy.

The lawyers added that Angelina “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” according to NBC News.