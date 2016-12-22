Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 9:12 am

Brad Pitt's Legal Team Files Motion to Protect His Kids' Privacy

Brad Pitt's Legal Team Files Motion to Protect His Kids' Privacy

Brad Pitt‘s lawyers have reportedly filed a motion to protect the privacy of his children by sealing records regarding the kids in relation to his divorce and custody case with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The 53-year-old actor, who just celebrated his birthday this past weekend, says that “the names of [the children's] therapists and other mental health professionals” have been published, which violates an agreement to protect the kids’ privacy.

The lawyers added that Angelina “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” according to NBC News.
Photos: Getty
WENN
  • charliehunnamissexonlegs

    Poor kids.

    I bet they are more mature than Brad and Angelina combined.

  • No Comment

    Who would have thought that there will be a more annoying divorce than the Depp-Heard one? Can’t wait for the day these two are divorced.

  • Sokanon567

    I think Angie is definitely losing it. Those kids would be better off with Brad.

  • Faith + 1

    Ah, it was so nice to have a (short) break from the Brangelina divorce.

  • moonriver

    Angelina is a grade A bitch.

  • cee

    Brad is being a jerk. Filing now obviously he doesn’t care if he sees the kids at Christmas. Also the only therapist who was made public was the one who controls his visits so h e must be missed. I have given up h hope of any reconciliation. I just want it to be over so I don’t have to read about him anymore. I really want Angelina to take the kids and move to London now.

  • cee

    If you were cheated on and then having DCFS involved in you life because of your whining ex , you would be a batch too.

  • Big in Japan

    Show us the proof/pic where Brad got caught cheating on her.

    Oh right, you can’t. You’re just another Angieloon.

  • moonriver

    It’s her fault DCFS got involved because Brad didn’t do anything and was cleared of all this nonsense. She’s the manipulative bitch turning their children, THEIR children, against Brad.

  • rawls

    http://www.etonline.com/news/204519_source_close_to_angelina_jolie_team_slams_brad_pitt_privacy_request_calls_it_a_pr_scam/

    Source Close to Angelina Jolie’s Team Slams Brad Pitt Over Emergency Request to Seal Custody Docs: ‘It’s a PR Scam’
    “In his desperate request to repair his media image he has once again slighted his family,” the source continued. “A party who seeks to keep things private either opts not to file the documents with the court or to file them under seal. Brad’s emergency request today was a PR scam and it backfired. The judge as much told him that he doesn’t get to be treated specially just because he’s a movie star.”

  • moonriver

    one more thing…Brad didn’t cheat on the scarecrow.

  • Big in Japan

    You need a tissue, Angieloon?

  • Sokanon567

    Angie can move anywhere she wants as long as she leaves those kids with Brad. All anyone has to do is look at Angie, who is looking more and more like the grim reaper, to know she has a major problem. Those kids will end up in therapy for the rest of their lives because of her.

  • Sokanon567

    Brad didn’t cheat on her and passed all drug and alcohol tests he took right after the split to prove he was clean. Angie is being a b*tch.

  • tom

    Angelina fooled everybody but me. Folks are so stupid, they fall for everything in the media. Angelina is a lunatic

  • Jake

    Yes, you are the only one in the whole wide world.

    Seriosuly, where’s the eye-rolling-emoji when you need it?

  • busted

    People can take sides and say he is right or she is right. Bottom line of me is thay don’t need to put out all this personal information about the kids. That should have been private and sealed. Angie and Brad can be pissed at each other all they want. But at the end of the day they are both parents to 6 children. And the love they have for them should out weight any anger. Win for the kids. And the kids need both parents. That is a fact. so both of them need to grow the hell up and stop this back and forth.

  • cee

    He absolutely did cheat on her. You just don’t want to believe it.

  • Notification

    You always mention on other Jolie threads that your husband cheated on you. That’s why you’re thinking Pitt cheated on Jolie. You’re projecting, moron.

  • Sokanon567

    Which is why Brad filed to stop this information about the kids and their therapists and mental health conditions ( big surprise) they’ve raised Shiloh to believe she’s a boy her whole life so far to be sealed,

  • GroundControl500

    I think you are absolutely right. Bad move on Wasser’s part and it’s as if she’s afraid to walk it back to save face.

    And you NEVER throw out insults to one of the parents in motions to the court. Damn, what is Wasser thinking?

    ETA And no one needs frackng hypocrites posting here. Smearing one or the other with lies and name callng is ignorant and tiresome. Didn’t we just endure an ugly campaign full of the same stupidity? Take that shite elsewhere.

  • busted

    STFU…

  • Whiteley

    Their separation is really embarrassing, especially when you consider all the gushing interviews they gave etc.

  • ZAK

    I agree. I do think that the whole thing is sad but I can’t just forget that they bought it on themselves by going extra when it came to PR about their relationship. I believe that they did love each other but the “perfect couple and perfect parents” PR was too over the top. Ince someone goes out over the top regarding PR involving their relationship I think something is wrong with the relationship.

