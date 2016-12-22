Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 11:17 am

Celine Dion Turns Down Offer to Sing at Trump's Inauguration

Celine Dion Turns Down Offer to Sing at Trump's Inauguration

Celine Dion is the latest on a growing list of stars to turn down an offer to sing at Donald Trump‘s upcoming presidential inauguration.

Steve Wynn, famous for his hotels in Las Vegas, is reportedly helping Trump secure an entertainer for his inauguration and allegedly promised to secure Celine for the event on January 20.

Celine turned down the offer, according to TheWrap.

Other stars who have declined the invitation to perform include Garth Brooks, Elton John, and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who reportedly agreed to perform but then backed out after backlash from fans.

The only performer confirmed thus far is America’s Got Talent‘s Jackie Evancho, who is slated to sing the National Anthem.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celine Dion, Donald Trump

  • dalovelee

    Thank God I can’t stand this skeletor.

