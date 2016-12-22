Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 7:40 pm

Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Drop Surprise Mixtape 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama' - Listen Now!

Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Drop Surprise Mixtape 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama' - Listen Now!

Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Jeremih for a mixtape that’s just in time for the holidays.

The mixtape, titled Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, was released early Thursday (December 22).

Jeremih and I made something for all the girls back in Chicago for winter break,” Chance wrote on Twitter. “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.”

The mixtape includes nine songs that the rappers have dedicated to their hometown of Chicago, Ill.

Comedian Hannibal Buress is also featured on the mixtape in “All the Way.”

Listen below!

Click inside to see a photo Jeremih shared from inside the studio…

A photo posted by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chance the Rapper, Jeremih

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here