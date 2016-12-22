Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Drop Surprise Mixtape 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama' - Listen Now!

Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Jeremih for a mixtape that’s just in time for the holidays.

The mixtape, titled Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, was released early Thursday (December 22).

“Jeremih and I made something for all the girls back in Chicago for winter break,” Chance wrote on Twitter. “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.”

The mixtape includes nine songs that the rappers have dedicated to their hometown of Chicago, Ill.

Comedian Hannibal Buress is also featured on the mixtape in “All the Way.”

Listen below!

