Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 1:43 pm

Charlie Hunnam's 'Lost City of Z' Gets a Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Charlie Hunnam's 'Lost City of Z' Gets a Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The teaser trailer for Charlie Hunnam‘s upcoming movie The Lost City of Z has arrived and it looks action-packed!

The film is based on a best-selling true story and it also stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Angus Macfayden. It will be released in limited theaters on April 14 before going nationwide on April 21.

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide-de-camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam lost city of z 01
charlie hunnam lost city of z 02

Photos: Aidan Monaghan
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Movies, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
  • charliehunnamissexonlegs

    Looks good 👍

  • moonriver

    Charlie needs a new agent…this is going to flop. His career is a mess.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here