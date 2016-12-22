Charlie Hunnam's 'Lost City of Z' Gets a Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The teaser trailer for Charlie Hunnam‘s upcoming movie The Lost City of Z has arrived and it looks action-packed!

The film is based on a best-selling true story and it also stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Angus Macfayden. It will be released in limited theaters on April 14 before going nationwide on April 21.

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide-de-camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.