Chris Martin Performs Surprise Concert to Benefit Homeless Charity

Chris Martin kicked off the holiday weekend with a surprise concert benefiting the homeless on Wednesday night (December 21) in New York City.

The 39-year-old Coldplay hosted a surprise performance at the Mercury Lounge to benefit The Bowery Mission homeless shelter.

The NYC-based charity helps home and feed the homeless and hungry.

During his performance, Chris played several Coldplay hit songs as well as singing Prince‘s “Purple Rain,” David Bowie‘s “Life on Mars?,” along with several Christmas classics.

Rolling Stone reports that ticket sales alone raised over $4,000 for the charity.

Also pictured inside: Chris Martin stepping out on Thursday (December 22) in New York City.