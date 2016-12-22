Top Stories
Emma Stone's Improvised Jokes Have Been Given to Male Co-Stars

Emma Stone has been the victim of sexism in Hollywood in the past and she’s opening up about how directors will give away her own improvised jokes to her male co-stars.

The 28-year-old actress, who is getting Oscar buzz for her work in La La Land, talked to Rolling Stone about the experiences she’s had on movies.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” Emma said.

Click inside to read the rest of the quote…

“I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star,” Emma added. “Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!’”

