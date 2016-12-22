Jaime King Makes It A Family Affair At Magical LAIKA Experience!

Jaime King made sure to have a “MAGICAL” experience with her adorable family while attending the From Coraline to Kubo: A Magical LAIKA Experience, a unique interactive event at Universal Studios Hollywood!

The Hart of Dixie actress was in wonderful spirits with husband Kyle Newman and their son James Knight, 3, at the event on Wednesday (December 20) where guests got an up-close look at the artistic detail and imagination behind acclaimed animation studio LAIKA and its groundbreaking 10-year filmmaking history.

Also in attendance was Jaime‘s Hart of Dixie co-star Scott Porter, Ali Landry and her husband Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, as well as pregnant Tori Spelling, her husband Dean McDermott and their four kids – Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4.

“The most MAGICAL experience today at @UniStudios at the #LAIKA Experience & a surprise fam reunion with #jamesknight @kyle_newman @_dr_woo_ Lyon & @jaredeng 💥💥💥💥,” Jaime captioned with her Instagram post. “A must see this holiday season! #Coraline #KuboMovie #radical”



A video posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Dec 21, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

15+ pictures inside of Jaime King and others at the Magical LAIKA Experience…