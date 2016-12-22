Jane Fonda Stands Even Stronger With Standing Rock Sioux Reservation For 79th Birthday!

Jane Fonda is still lending her support to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and their protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline!

In celebration of her 79th birthday on Wednesday (December 21), the actress marched alongside her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin, as well as Frances Fisher, Catherine Keener and labor leader Dolores Huerta to stand in solidarity with the people of Standing Rock at the rally against Wells Fargo and Chase Bank in Hollywood.

The #BankExit movement encourages the idea of moving money out of big banks and into local credit unions.

After a productive day of protesting, Jane was treated to a special birthday cake and “Happy Birthday” singalong – Watch the clip below!