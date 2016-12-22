Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 12:27 pm

Jane Fonda Stands Even Stronger With Standing Rock Sioux Reservation For 79th Birthday!

Jane Fonda Stands Even Stronger With Standing Rock Sioux Reservation For 79th Birthday!

Jane Fonda is still lending her support to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and their protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline!

In celebration of her 79th birthday on Wednesday (December 21), the actress marched alongside her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin, as well as Frances Fisher, Catherine Keener and labor leader Dolores Huerta to stand in solidarity with the people of Standing Rock at the rally against Wells Fargo and Chase Bank in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

The #BankExit movement encourages the idea of moving money out of big banks and into local credit unions.

After a productive day of protesting, Jane was treated to a special birthday cake and “Happy Birthday” singalong – Watch the clip below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda stands even stronger with standing rock sioux reservation for 79th birthday 01
jane fonda stands even stronger with standing rock sioux reservation for 79th birthday 02
jane fonda stands even stronger with standing rock sioux reservation for 79th birthday 03
jane fonda stands even stronger with standing rock sioux reservation for 79th birthday 04

Credit: TOMMASO BODDI / AFP; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Catherine Keener, Frances Fisher, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here