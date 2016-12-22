JK Rowling Confirms She's Working on Two New Novels!

JK Rowling announces on Twitter that she’s currently writing two new novels!

The 51-year-old writer of the Harry Potter series responded to several fan this week that she is working on new novels.

Since wrapping the Harry Potter series, JK has released four novels for adult readers including The Casual Vacancy and three under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith — the crime fiction novels The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm, and Career of Evil.

Most recently, JK wrote the screenplay for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film.

On Twitter, JK shared that she is currently working on the screenplay for the Fantastic Beasts sequel as well as writing a novel under her own name and one under her Galbraith pen name.

I'm working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

Click inside to read JK Rowling’s tweets with fans…

I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing. https://t.co/cJ4Bc47c35 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

Having a break. I've been writing since 5.55am! https://t.co/X3brusFxYd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

No, no, no. There won't be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there! https://t.co/Zyhim6Wscd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016