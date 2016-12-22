Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 2:53 am

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Have 'Perfect Night' in Mexico

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Have 'Perfect Night' in Mexico

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara just got back from a fun vacation in Mexico!

The cute couple were there for a pal’s destination wedding, and Sofia shared tons of Instagram photos from their trip.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello

“Perfect night❤️❤️ adios Mexico lindo!!🌊🌊,” she captioned one pic of Joe, which you can see below.

Pictured below: Joe does some holiday shopping at Big 5 Sporting Good Store on Wednesday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Click inside to see more photos from Joe and Sofia’s trip…

Partyyyy👰🏽👰🏽👰🏽

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Lindooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Goodmorning!🌊🌊🐟

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Weeeeekend 🌊🌊🌊

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

🌊🌊🌊ready for the rehearsal dinner party❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

