Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Have 'Perfect Night' in Mexico

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara just got back from a fun vacation in Mexico!

The cute couple were there for a pal’s destination wedding, and Sofia shared tons of Instagram photos from their trip.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello

“Perfect night❤️❤️ adios Mexico lindo!!🌊🌊,” she captioned one pic of Joe, which you can see below.

Pictured below: Joe does some holiday shopping at Big 5 Sporting Good Store on Wednesday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 18, 2016 at 5:27pm PST

Click inside to see more photos from Joe and Sofia’s trip…

Partyyyy👰🏽👰🏽👰🏽 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:28pm PST

Lindooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:13pm PST

Goodmorning!🌊🌊🐟 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:52am PST

Weeeeekend 🌊🌊🌊 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:56pm PST