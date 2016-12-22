Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 2:23 pm

Kanye West Reacts To Franca Sozzani's Death - Read His Sweet Message!

Kanye West Reacts To Franca Sozzani's Death - Read His Sweet Message!

It’s a sad day for the fashion industry as we learn about the passing of Franca Sozzani.

The longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia has sadly died at the age of 66 after a dealing with a yearlong illness.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Just moments ago, Kanye West took to his Twitter to share his love and support for Franca. “Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere,” Kanye tweeted. “You will be deeply missed.”

Pictured: Kanye spotted keeping it cool and casual as he makes his way back to his car with Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble after leaving a movie theater on Wednesday (December 21) in Westlake Village, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 01
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 02
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 03
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 04
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 05
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 06
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 07
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 08
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 09
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 10
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 11
kanye west reacts to franca sozzanis death read his sweet message 12

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here