Kanye West Reacts To Franca Sozzani's Death - Read His Sweet Message!

It’s a sad day for the fashion industry as we learn about the passing of Franca Sozzani.

The longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia has sadly died at the age of 66 after a dealing with a yearlong illness.

Just moments ago, Kanye West took to his Twitter to share his love and support for Franca. “Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere,” Kanye tweeted. “You will be deeply missed.”

Pictured: Kanye spotted keeping it cool and casual as he makes his way back to his car with Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble after leaving a movie theater on Wednesday (December 21) in Westlake Village, Calif.