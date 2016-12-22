Kate Hudson Shares Pic of Sons Ryder & Bing Roasting Marshmallows in Aspen!
Kate Hudson is all smiles as she rocks a fur cap while shopping on Thursday (December 22) in Aspen, Colorado.
Earlier that day, Kate‘s ex-fiance Matt Bellamy and girlfriend Elle Evans were spotted bundling up as they hit the ski slopes.
Kate and Matt are currently on a vacation with Kate‘s family – including Goldie Hawn, and her brothers Wyatt and Oliver – in Aspen for the holidays.
The night before, Kate shared a pic on Instagram of her sons – Ryder, 12, and Bing, 5 – roasting marshmallows!
Also pictured inside: Kurt Russell rocking a festive sweater while shopping that same day in Aspen.