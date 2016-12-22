Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 10:10 pm

Kate Hudson Shares Pic of Sons Ryder & Bing Roasting Marshmallows in Aspen!

Kate Hudson Shares Pic of Sons Ryder & Bing Roasting Marshmallows in Aspen!

Kate Hudson is all smiles as she rocks a fur cap while shopping on Thursday (December 22) in Aspen, Colorado.

Earlier that day, Kate‘s ex-fiance Matt Bellamy and girlfriend Elle Evans were spotted bundling up as they hit the ski slopes.

Kate and Matt are currently on a vacation with Kate‘s family – including Goldie Hawn, and her brothers Wyatt and Oliver – in Aspen for the holidays.

The night before, Kate shared a pic on Instagram of her sons – Ryder, 12, and Bing, 5 – roasting marshmallows!

Roasted marshmallows anyone? 🎄🍢🎄

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Also pictured inside: Kurt Russell rocking a festive sweater while shopping that same day in Aspen.
