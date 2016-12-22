Katie Couric & Meredith Vieira Will Guest Host 'Today Show'

Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira will be returning to The Today Show as guest co-hosts next year to fill in for Savannah Guthrie during her maternity leave!

The ladies were previously co-hosts of Matt Lauer on the NBC morning show. Katie was the co-anchor from 1991 to 2006 while Meredith filled the role from 2006 to 2011.

Katie will be the guest co-host for the week of January 2 while Meredith will return for the week of January 9.

Matt is set to celebrate his 20th anniversary as the anchor of Today next year!