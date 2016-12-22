Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 2:05 pm

Katie Couric & Meredith Vieira Will Guest Host 'Today Show'

Katie Couric & Meredith Vieira Will Guest Host 'Today Show'

Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira will be returning to The Today Show as guest co-hosts next year to fill in for Savannah Guthrie during her maternity leave!

The ladies were previously co-hosts of Matt Lauer on the NBC morning show. Katie was the co-anchor from 1991 to 2006 while Meredith filled the role from 2006 to 2011.

Katie will be the guest co-host for the week of January 2 while Meredith will return for the week of January 9.

Matt is set to celebrate his 20th anniversary as the anchor of Today next year!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here