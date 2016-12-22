Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri Is A 'Remarkable Person'

Katie Holmes is opening up about parenting her daughter Suri, 10.

The 38-year-old “All We Had” director was asked about how she approaches motherhood.

“I try to make our world very much an environment that’s just all about being a kid without too much of Hollywood coming into that,” Katie told the NYT. “And I just enjoy it. Honestly I think that there are so many books and opinions about how to be a great mom, and you have good days and bad days, and sometimes you do great and sometimes you could have done better. But I have to say I’m really enjoying having a 10-year-old. She’s a remarkable person.”

Pictured below: Katie stops by the mall to get some Christmas shopping done on Wednesday (December 21) in Canoga Park, Calif.