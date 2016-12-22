Kelly Osbourne Says Hannah Jeter Is 'Ridiculously Beautiful In Every Way You Can Imagine'

Kelly Osbourne has nothing but nice things to say about her Project Runway: Junior co-judge Hannah Jeter!

“She’s so ridiculously beautiful in every way you can imagine. Physically, her personality…,” the 32-year-old entertainer expressed while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (December 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Osbourne

“You should see what she looks like in the morning and she walks onto set,” Kelly added. “Like her hair is wet, she’s wearing a sack with a pair of flip flops and I’m like ‘how do you look this gorgeous and this perfect?’ You can put her in a garbage bag and she would look amazing. It’s not fair at all.”

That same day, Kelly and Hannah, 26, stopped by Good Morning America together to promote Project Runway: Junior, which is set to debut tonight (December 22) on Lifetime at 10pm ET!



Kelly Osbourne – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

20+ pictures inside of Kelly Osbourne and Hannah Jeter promoting Project Runway…



Kelly Osbourne – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’