Kelly Osbourne Says Hannah Jeter Is 'Ridiculously Beautiful In Every Way You Can Imagine'

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 10:09 am

Kelly Osbourne has nothing but nice things to say about her Project Runway: Junior co-judge Hannah Jeter!

“She’s so ridiculously beautiful in every way you can imagine. Physically, her personality…,” the 32-year-old entertainer expressed while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (December 21) in New York City.

“You should see what she looks like in the morning and she walks onto set,” Kelly added. “Like her hair is wet, she’s wearing a sack with a pair of flip flops and I’m like ‘how do you look this gorgeous and this perfect?’ You can put her in a garbage bag and she would look amazing. It’s not fair at all.”

That same day, Kelly and Hannah, 26, stopped by Good Morning America together to promote Project Runway: Junior, which is set to debut tonight (December 22) on Lifetime at 10pm ET!


