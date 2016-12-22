Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 12:59 pm

Kelly Rowland Doesn’t Want Son Titan To Date Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy: 'They're Like Cousins!'

Kelly Rowland Doesn’t Want Son Titan To Date Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy: 'They're Like Cousins!'

Kelly Rowland‘s son Titan, 2, and Beyoncé‘s daughter, Blue Ivy, 4, may be close in age – but that doesn’t mean she would like them to date when they’re older!

“They’re like cousins! They’re extremely close,” the 35-year-old Destiny’s Child singer told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It’s the sweetest thing. It’s the greatest thing about friendship when you’re able to grow up together and your children are able to grow up together and it’s just years. Just years upon years of beautiful friendship and sisterhood.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Rowland

“Well, one more is just fine!” Kelly added, regarding having more children. “I feel like [Titan is] a handful tearing up my house and drawing on my walls and cussing me out, oh my goodness. But he’s awesome and I’m so blessed to have him and his dad is an excellent dad. We have a nice little unit as three…we’ll see what happens.”

Pictured: Kelly spotted taking care of some holiday shopping with a gal pal on Wednesday (December 21) in in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Kelly Rowland

