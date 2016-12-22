Kendall Jenner Posts Sexy Pic Of Herself in Bed
Kendall Jenner makes her way to lunch on Thursday afternoon (December 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 21-year-old model went comfy in an oversized black sweater leather leggings, and red-lens sunglasses as she stepped out.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner
Earlier that morning, Kendall took to Instagram to share a pic of herself laying in bed showing off her sexy Calvin Klein underwear.
“waking up in @calvinklein,” Kendall captioned the below pic.
FYI: Kendall is wearing Nike sneakers.
10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner stepping out in WeHo…