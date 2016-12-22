Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 10:50 pm

Kendall Jenner Posts Sexy Pic Of Herself in Bed

Kendall Jenner Posts Sexy Pic Of Herself in Bed

Kendall Jenner makes her way to lunch on Thursday afternoon (December 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old model went comfy in an oversized black sweater leather leggings, and red-lens sunglasses as she stepped out.

Earlier that morning, Kendall took to Instagram to share a pic of herself laying in bed showing off her sexy Calvin Klein underwear.

“waking up in @calvinklein,” Kendall captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

FYI: Kendall is wearing Nike sneakers.

