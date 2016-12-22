Kesha Writes Heartfelt Message to Fans, Talks New Music in 2017

Kesha is opening up about her roller coaster of a year in a new, emotional letter to fans.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on Thursday (December 22).

In the note, she references her lawsuit wih Dr. Luke, which has prevented her from releasing new music.

“Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true,” Kesha wrote along with the black-and-white photo below. “Please pray one day y’all can hear this music. it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it.”

“Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight,” she went on. “I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that’s all I want for Christmas.

A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:50am PST

Click inside to keep reading and find out what Kesha’s New Year’s resolution is…

“My New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you,” she added. “Thank you animals. love y’all.”