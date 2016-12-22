Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 8:30 pm

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's House is Totally Decked Out for the Holidays!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's House is Totally Decked Out for the Holidays!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Bel-Air mansion is a holiday wonderland.

The 36-year-old reality star and the 39-year-old rapper have not revealed any of their personal holiday decor on their own social media accounts – but that’s what friends are for!

Brittny Gastineau, one of Kim‘s BFFs, took to Instagram to show off the couple’s spectacular vertical light display on the home’s exterior.

“Good Job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful,” Brittny wrote along with the photo below.

Also pictured inside: Kanye and Scott Disick getting some Christmas shopping done with Scott‘s son Mason (not pictured) at Barneys New York on Thursday (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Brittny and Jonathan Cheban, another one of Kim‘s BFFs, also shared pics and video of Kimye‘s fantastic Christmas tree. Click inside to see them…

This Tree X Art 😍 #kimye

A video posted by Brittny Gastiineau (@brittgastineau) on

KimYe house literally lit af 💫💫

A video posted by Foodgōd (@jonathancheban) on

