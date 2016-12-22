Kristen Stewart Is Dating Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell

Top Stories
Kristen Stewart has a new lady in her life.

The 26-year-old actress is dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, according to People.

Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell,” a source told the mag. “They are having fun.”

The couple reportedly spent time together on set of Kristen‘s latest film in Savannah, Ga.

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” another insider said. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.”

Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around,” the second source added. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

Stella previously hooked up with Miley Cyrus.
