Matt Bellamy & Girlfriend Elle Evans Arrive in Aspen to Celebrate the Holidays with Family!
Matt Bellamy and longtime girlfriend Elle Evans do some shopping as they step out on Tuesday (December 20) in Aspen, Colorado.
The 38-year-old Muse singer stayed warm in a ski jacket as his model girlfriend looked chic in a fur cap and sunglasses.
Matt and Elle joined his ex-fiancee Kate Hudson, their five-year-old son Bing, and the rest of her family for the holidays.
Elle took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the slopes where she shared that this is her first time skiing!
Also pictured inside: Matt making his way to the slopes the following afternoon.