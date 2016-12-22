Top Stories
Blake Lively &amp; Ryan Reynold's Baby Name - Fans React!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold's Baby Name - Fans React!

Janice Dickinson Body-Shames Kim Kardashian in New Interview (Video)

Janice Dickinson Body-Shames Kim Kardashian in New Interview (Video)

Who is Adam Saleh? Meet YouTuber Allegedly Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Who is Adam Saleh? Meet YouTuber Allegedly Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Blac Chyna May Be Signing a New Deal That Rival's Kylie Jenner's Puma Deal

Blac Chyna May Be Signing a New Deal That Rival's Kylie Jenner's Puma Deal

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 4:00 am

Matt Bellamy & Girlfriend Elle Evans Arrive in Aspen to Celebrate the Holidays with Family!

Matt Bellamy & Girlfriend Elle Evans Arrive in Aspen to Celebrate the Holidays with Family!

Matt Bellamy and longtime girlfriend Elle Evans do some shopping as they step out on Tuesday (December 20) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 38-year-old Muse singer stayed warm in a ski jacket as his model girlfriend looked chic in a fur cap and sunglasses.

Matt and Elle joined his ex-fiancee Kate Hudson, their five-year-old son Bing, and the rest of her family for the holidays.

Elle took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the slopes where she shared that this is her first time skiing!

my first time ever skiing! ❄️🎿 pretty good for my 2nd day 💙 so fun!! #aspen #snowmass #bendandsnap

A video posted by e l l e . e v a n s 🗝 (@elloelle) on

Also pictured inside: Matt making his way to the slopes the following afternoon.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 01
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 02
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 03
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 04
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 05
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 06
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 07
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 08
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 09
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 10
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 11
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 12
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 13
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 14
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 15
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 16
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 17
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 18
matt bellamy elle evans arrive in aspen for holidays 19

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Elle Evans, Matt Bellamy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here