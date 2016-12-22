Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Head Home for the Holidays

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves pack up their ride as they leave their hotel on Wednesday afternoon (December 21) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor rocked a full beard as his wife looked stylish in a navy blouse and white trousers as they headed to the airport.

Matt was in NYC to promote his new film Sing.

While they were in the city, Camila checked out a performance by the Blue Man Group.

“Ok…ok..last one! I got to see this show 12 years ago by myself! It was so much fun to share with my family!!! You should’ve seen my 8 year old! It turned into a party!!” Camila captioned the below selfie.

