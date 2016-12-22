Mel B Joins Broadway's 'Chicago' As Roxie Hart!

Mel B is making her return to Broadway!

The 41-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and Lip Sync Battle UK host will join the Broadway production of Chicago for an eight-week run from December 28 to February 19 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Mel, who will take on the role of Roxie Hart, posed for photographs at a press conference to celebrate the announcement on Wednesday (December 21) at Sardi’s.

“Warming up on stage, a few days before I go balls to the wall in @chicagomusical in the words of Roxie “those are MY boys,” Mel captioned with her Instagram post. “NY doing broadway baby dec 28th till feb 19th eeekkkkk #ambassadortheatre”



