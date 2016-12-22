Michael Fassbender Was Considered for a 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Role

Michael Fassbender has finally commented on the rumors that he was considered for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but he sadly has not given hints as to which part he discussed.

The 39-year-old actor confirmed to MTV that he talked with director J.J. Abrams, but ultimately his schedule did not allow for him to join the film.

“I talked about it,” Michael said. “I didn’t necessarily, but I talked about it… We talked about a role. We had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer he was kickstarting it.”

So, what role do you think Michael was considered for? Vote in the poll below!