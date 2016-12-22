Nick Cannon Will Spend Holidays in the Hospital Due to Lupus Complications

Nick Cannon is unfortunately back in the hospital due to Lupus complications.

The 36-year-old America’s Got Talent host took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in the hospital, saying that he will be there through Christmas.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior,” Nick captioned the below pic.

Nick was first diagnosed with Lupus back in 2012 after he suffered from mild kidney failure.

When he was first diagnosed, Nick released a statement saying, “I feel blessed to be alive. If it wasn’t discovered, I don’t know [what would have happened].”

Get well soon, Nick!