Thu, 22 December 2016 at 10:51 am

VIDEO: Nick Kroll Thinks He Might Have Poisoned Chris Pratt During Broadway Show 'Oh, Hello'

VIDEO: Nick Kroll Thinks He Might Have Poisoned Chris Pratt During Broadway Show 'Oh, Hello'

Did Nick Kroll poison Passengers star Chris Pratt?

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday evening (December 20) in New York City, the 38-year-old actor revealed that he and his co-star John Mulaney frequently prank celebrity guests with a massive tuna fish sandwich during their variety Broadway show Oh, Hello, but usually they don’t fall for it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Kroll

Chris, 37, recently made an appearance and totally went for it. “Nobody eats it but Chris Pratt decided to eat like three huge dallops of tuna and the tuna has been sitting in the rafters like since the night before,” Nick joked. “We were like we’re gonna give Chris Pratt food poisoning while his promoting Passengers, and we were like ‘who’s going to fight the dinosaurs, you know what I mean?’”

Nick also promoted his brand new animated film Sing, where he plays a European Pig.

“I’m on @fallontonight tonight to promote @singmovie which comes out today!,” Nick captioned with his Instagram post. “This is me at 13 years old finding out that I would one day be on The Tonight Show to talk about playing an animated European Pig.”


Nick Kroll – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Click inside to watch the rest of Nick Kroll’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Nick Kroll – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Nick Kroll, Video

