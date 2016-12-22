Olivia Wilde Debuts Shorter Haircut, Says Goodbye to 'Melania Hair'

Olivia Wilde is showing off her much shorter, new haircut!

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cute new post of her much shorter locks – and shared that she cut it so she doesn’t look like Melania Trump anymore.

“Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair,” Olivia captioned her post.

Olivia and Melania have had similar hair styles, but Olivia took care of it so that she doesn’t look like the future First Lady anymore.

Olivia had been strong Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the election.