Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 6:57 pm

Olivia Wilde Debuts Shorter Haircut, Says Goodbye to 'Melania Hair'

Olivia Wilde Debuts Shorter Haircut, Says Goodbye to 'Melania Hair'

Olivia Wilde is showing off her much shorter, new haircut!

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cute new post of her much shorter locks – and shared that she cut it so she doesn’t look like Melania Trump anymore.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

“Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair,” Olivia captioned her post.

Olivia and Melania have had similar hair styles, but Olivia took care of it so that she doesn’t look like the future First Lady anymore.

Olivia had been strong Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the election.

A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Melania Trump, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here