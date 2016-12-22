Oprah Winfrey Reveals Update on Weight Watchers Weight Loss!

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she is down over 40 pounds since beginning her weight loss journey with Weight Watchers!

The 62-year-old entertainer is a shareholder in the company and she even has a cookbook out on January 3 in which she’ll share her favorite Weight Watchers-friendly recipes.

Oprah kicked off her journey with Weight Watchers back in August 2015. She revealed in a January 2016 update that she had lost 26 pounds.

“Since I’ve started Weight Watchers, I’ve lost over 40 lbs.,” Oprah said in a new ad. “I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more.”

“I’m eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I’ve never felt deprived,” she added. “I would say to anyone who’s thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life.”



Take the Leap | Oprah & Weight Watchers