Pharrell Williams Shares Behind-The-Scenes Pic From 'Hidden Figures' Press Tour

Pharrell Williams spends his afternoon shopping on Wednesday (December 21) on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter showed off his cool style in ripped jeans, a camouflage jacket, and sunglasses as he stepped out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pharrell Williams

Earlier this week, Pharrell took to Instagram to share a pic of Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, and Kevin Costner before heading into a TV appearance to promote their new film Hidden Figures.

‪Turn on @pbs for the Charlie Rose Show tonight. @therealoctaviaspencer Taraji P Henson and @janellemonae are talking #HiddenFigures! 🚀‬ A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:51pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Pharrell Williams shopping…