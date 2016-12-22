Top Stories
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold's Baby Name - Fans React!

Janice Dickinson Body-Shames Kim Kardashian in New Interview (Video)

Who is Adam Saleh? Meet YouTuber Allegedly Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Blac Chyna May Be Signing a New Deal That Rival's Kylie Jenner's Puma Deal

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 5:00 am

Pharrell Williams Shares Behind-The-Scenes Pic From 'Hidden Figures' Press Tour

Pharrell Williams spends his afternoon shopping on Wednesday (December 21) on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter showed off his cool style in ripped jeans, a camouflage jacket, and sunglasses as he stepped out.

Earlier this week, Pharrell took to Instagram to share a pic of Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, and Kevin Costner before heading into a TV appearance to promote their new film Hidden Figures.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Octavia Spencer, Pharrell Williams, Taraji P. Henson

