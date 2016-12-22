Pharrell Williams Shares Behind-The-Scenes Pic From 'Hidden Figures' Press Tour
Pharrell Williams spends his afternoon shopping on Wednesday (December 21) on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 43-year-old singer-songwriter showed off his cool style in ripped jeans, a camouflage jacket, and sunglasses as he stepped out.
Earlier this week, Pharrell took to Instagram to share a pic of Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, and Kevin Costner before heading into a TV appearance to promote their new film Hidden Figures.
