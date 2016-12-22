Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 3:03 pm

See All of William Moseley's Hot Shirtless Moments on 'The Royals' Season 3 So Far!

See All of William Moseley's Hot Shirtless Moments on 'The Royals' Season 3 So Far!

William Moseley has been looking so hot on the third season of his hit E! scripted series The Royals and we have all of his hot shirtless moments so far right here!

The 29-year-old actor has been putting his ripped abs on display during the new season, which debuted earlier this month.

MORE SHIRTLESS PICS: Check out hot photos from season two!

Make sure to catch the new episodes of The Royals on Sunday nights at 10/9c. You can watch the previously aired episodes now on EOnline.com.
Photos: E!
Posted to: Shirtless, The Royals, William Moseley

