See All of William Moseley's Hot Shirtless Moments on 'The Royals' Season 3 So Far!

William Moseley has been looking so hot on the third season of his hit E! scripted series The Royals and we have all of his hot shirtless moments so far right here!

The 29-year-old actor has been putting his ripped abs on display during the new season, which debuted earlier this month.

Make sure to catch the new episodes of The Royals on Sunday nights at 10/9c. You can watch the previously aired episodes now on EOnline.com.