Tiger Woods Goes Shirtless with a Gray Goatee to Play Santa!

Tiger Woods is putting his muscular body on display in a new shirtless photo that he posted to Twitter!

The 40-year-old golfer is seen getting into character as “Mac Daddy Santa” for the photo. He is sporting a gray goatee and wig for the pic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiger Woods

“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!” Tiger captioned the photo.

Tiger has two kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren – daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 7.